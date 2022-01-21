JOHN DAY — The Natural Resources Conservation Service, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, is accepting applications for agricultural land easements.

The easements apply to cropland, rangeland, pasture, grassland and non-industrial private forest lands and are intended to preserve productive agricultural lands from non-agricultural use.

Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis, but to be considered for fiscal year 2022 funding, they should be submitted by Feb. 4.

For more information, see the NRCS Oregon website at or.nrcs.usda.gov or visit the program’s John Day office at 721 S. Canyon Blvd.

