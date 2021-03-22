Both state and federal income tax filing due dates for individuals in the 2020 tax year have been extended from April 15 to May 17.
A press release from the IRS states that individual taxpayers will also be able to postpone their federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15 to May 17 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.
The IRS announced this change on March 17 to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic while working on important tax administration responsibilities
“Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
The IRS stated in their press release that individual taxpayers will not have to file any forms or call the IRS to qualify for the automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.
The Oregon Department of Revenue announced in a press release on March 17 that they will join the IRS with the extensions and automatically extend the income tax filing due date for individuals to May 17 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.
No forms or calls to the Department of Revenue are needed to qualify for the automatic tax filing and payment relief.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file their state or federal taxes beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until Oct. 15.
