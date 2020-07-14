The Deardorff Fire that started July 12 was contained on July 13.
Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District Public Information Officer Christie Shaw confirmed the fire was human-caused because there was no record of lighting in the area where the incident took place.
The fire, which started near Forest Road 13, burned a little over 55 acres, and the fire was fueled mostly by grass with some brush mixed in and a few spots of timber, according to Shaw.
ODF, the United States Forest Service and Prairie City Rural Fire Department worked together in fighting the fire.
Initially, the Forest Service was looking for the fire, but the fire was incorrectly reported and was located in land under ODF protection.
“We responded to that fire, and then their (Forest Service) crew came over and assisted on our fire, and then we made the request for structural protection, which came from the Prairie City Rural Fire Department,” Shaw said. “Suppression and mop-up have been a coordinated effort” between the three agencies.
On July 13, there were 50 firefighters assigned to the scene.
There were no injuries reported and no damage to any of the structures that were threatened, according to Shaw. There was a resident and four associated outbuildings that were threatened.
There were Forest Service and local ODF resources on site Tuesday continuing to patrol and look for interior hotspots.
