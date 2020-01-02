Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly warmer than normal during the month of December, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 32.5 degrees, which was 0.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 41.4 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees below normal. The highest was 55 degrees on Dec. 23. Low temperatures averaged 23.7 degrees, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. The lowest was 13 degrees on Dec. 1.
There were 29 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were two days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.13 inches during December, which was 1.11 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on four days with the heaviest, 0.04 inches, reported on Dec. 1.
Precipitation in 2019 totaled 10.45 inches, which is 2.72 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at John Day has been 0.74 inches, which is 2.84 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 1 inch with at least 1 inch of snow reported on one day. The heaviest snowfall was 1 inch reported on Dec. 1. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 1 inch on Dec. 1.
The outlook for January from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during January are 42.5 degrees and normal lows are 23.5 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.98 inches.
