Malheur National Forestrecreation staff have announced a temporary closure for the Deerhorn and Middle Fork campgrounds from June 25-28.
The campgrounds are being closed temporarily for hazard tree removal as part of the Camp Valley Project.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call 541-575-3000.
