The Dennis Reynolds Memorial Scholarship is sponsored through the Grant County Family Heritage Foundation and the Reynolds Family and many friends who have contributed in Reynolds’ memory. A pair of $500 scholarships will be given annually.
Requirements:
- Must be a Grant County-raised student
- Applicant must have been an active 4-H or a FFA member for a minimum of four years
- Applicant must be pursuing a degree or trade in related to ag
- Applicant may be a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior attending a university, community college or trade school
- Proof of 4-H or FFA membership and an essay are both required with application
- Successful applicants are expected to give back to 4-H and FFA programs in a positive way
- Two letters of recommendation are required
Entering freshman will receive the scholarship at the beginning of their second term.
Applications are due by Sept. 15.
Send three copies to: Dennis Reynolds Memorial Scholarship; Grant County Family Heritage Foundation; PO Box 6; Seneca, OR 97873.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.