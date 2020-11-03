Grant County’s public records policy is not popular among county employees.
Department heads said the year-old policy — requiring approval from the county court before any county department can release any records — lacks clarity, consistency and is mostly unnecessary.
‘Public records should not be this complicated’
Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett said, while she is not in an administrative position and steeped in the policies like the court members are, the policy adds an extra step they do not need.
She said the policy does not hinder her from carrying out the county’s business because the court is set up to be transparent.
“Public records should not be this complicated,” she said. “Some elected officials might use this (public records request policy) to duck and dodge.”
‘Allow department heads to decide what they release’
County Clerk Brenda Percy said her office has always fulfilled allowable requests for voter registration records, such as mailing lists, and she said because of state mandates, she will never send those requests to the court for approval.
She said deed records, commissioner journals, county court meeting minutes and resolutions all require public records requests and fees that vary depending on the number of documents requested.
However, Percy said, they do not need to go to the county court for approval.
Percy said the kinds of records requests she sends to the court have to do with contentious topics the commissioners are involved with or sensitive issues.
Roughly two months ago, Commissioner Sam Palmer, the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center’s public information officer, told Percy requests for EOC records should go to him as they may need to be redacted or approved by the county’s lawyer.
“(The commissioners) need to allow department heads to decide what they release from within the spectrum of the duties of their office,” Percy said. “My impression of the new policy is it’s too stringent, and the spectrum of it is too wide.”
‘It’s very unusual’
Ellen Osoinach, a staff lawyer with the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, said it is odd to have the custodian of a particular record forward the record to the executive of the government, even one that needs to be redacted.
“It may be a permissible process, but it’s very unusual,” she said.
‘The mechanics of it are not clear’
The county’s Planning Director Shannon Springer said the policy allows the county to recoup the cost of fulfilling time-consuming requests, and in that respect, she sees the value in the system.
However, she said the “mechanics of it are not clear,” and to email for approval before fulfilling a request is inefficient.
“If a request needs to be approved by the court, then the response should come from the court,” she said.
Springer said nothing in the planning department is confidential. She said there is a certain amount of customer service people should receive, and she would not ask for court approval if someone wants to come in and look at a map.
The policy will not change anything
County Assessor and tax collector David Thunell said the policy has not changed how his office does business.
He said, if the office received an extensive public records request that could be time-consuming, he would get approval. He said he does not know what the threshold is, however. He said people call his office daily, asking about tax values, and the policy will not change anything.
“I don’t see it being something that really even affects our office to tell you the truth,” he said.
Except for personal identifiers, ‘anything else is public record’
Grant County Emergency Manager Paul Gray said he was not sure about the policy.
“I’m open,” he said.
Gray said there might be some parts of a record that might need to be redacted, such as personal phone numbers or other identifiers.
“Anything else is public record,” he said.
‘I’m sure they were feeling the heat’
County Treasurer Julie Ellison said when she was on the phone with the Eagle answering questions regarding the EOC’s finances, a commissioner who she did not name came into her office and told her, “That’s a public records request.”
She said the commissioner thought she was fulfilling a public records request, and she told him that the Eagle was simply asking questions.
“There was a rash of (public records requests) right at that time, and I’m sure they were feeling the heat,” she said.
‘It is not in the spirit of the public records law’
Osoinach, who read through the county’s policy and county court minutes regarding the policy, said it appears that sending every request through the court was not the intention of the county’s policy.
“It didn’t seem to me that (the county court members) were trying to create a policy that sent every single thing through the court process,” she said. “That did not seem to be the purpose of the policy, and if it is, then it is not in the spirit of the public records law, which is all about trying to disclose information in a timely way without adding unnecessary steps to the process when it’s not called for.”
Osoinach said the most troubling part of the county’s policy is that it seems to create an atmosphere of fear.
“The big problem with what I see happening out there is that everyone seems to be frightened of releasing records that are clearly subject to disclosure for fear of not going through a burdensome process,” she said. “That is not only an unnecessary step, but it’s creating real efficiency problems.”
‘All formal requests for information to be directed to the County Court Office’
Grant County Court Judge Scott Myers said the policy came to be roughly a year ago because the county did not have a consistent way to release information.
Myers said the county’s lawyer, Dominic Carollo, wrote the policy. He said the policy should “line things out” for both county employees and the public as a “common way” for people to request public records.
He said all department heads should feel that they can answer questions from the public.
“If it’s a simple question about how she came to a figure or something, then she should be able to answer that without having to run it through us,” he said.
However, in a county-wide email on Oct. 8, the county court reminded employees and department heads about Grant County’s public records request policy: “If you receive a formal request for information, please remember the County Court approved and passed a policy. It requires all formal requests for information to be directed to the County Court Office.”
Myers said the email should have said “formal request for documentation” or “formal request for a pubic record,” not “information.”
Myers said not all of the county’s employees have the appropriate training when it comes to releasing information. He said the policy is to prevent someone from accidentally, unknowingly and unwittingly divulging sensitive information.
‘Answering questions is never a records request’
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher agreed the email to county employees was unclear.
“It should have just said we have a records request policy, and we need to follow it,” he said.
He said the main reason why the county has the public records request policy is to abide by federal and state law.
He said the onus is on the court to respond to the requests in a timely fashion and the county runs the risk of allowing records requests to go unfulfilled without the policy.
He said the policy also prevents a county employee from releasing “employee sensitive” information that has not been redacted by an attorney.
Another benefit of having all requests sent to the court, he said, is that the court can track the requests and ensure they are acted upon.
Hamsher said routine requests could be filled but still need to go to the court. He said, if someone wants the minutes from a meeting, then those can be sent out. However, if they wish to see every ordinance from “1957 till present” and “every deed on record,” then the county needs to give that person an estimate of the time it will take to fill the request and any costs that may be associated with filling it.
“Answering questions is never a records request,” he said. “Questions is just part of the deal.”
‘To me, that’s just a quick no-brainer’
While Hamsher does not see the need for a formal records request for something as simple as a time card, Commissioner Sam Palmer does, according to an email exchange between him and Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates last month after Cates shared a couple time cards with the Eagle.
Palmer said there were three reasons Cates should have required the Eagle to file a request for the time cards: tracking, getting the Eagle used to the process and because it’s the county’s policy.
“To me, that’s just a quick no-brainer,” Hamsher said. “That is just replying to your records request.”
Not so, according to Palmer.
In the exchange with Cates, he said, “I know it’s easy just to answer, but consistency will keep things clean in the future.”
Palmer did not respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.
