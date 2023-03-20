JOHN DAY — A Grant County woman was arrested Saturday, March 18, after allegedly threatening to kill her mother with a sword.
Sunnie Jean Moore, 25, was armed with a double-edged, 2-foot-long sword when she was arrested at the Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place Saturday night at her mother’s apartment, and Moore’s family had barricaded themselves inside the bathroom when deputies arrived, officials said.
No one was injured, but officials reported Moore had threatened to stab a law enforcement officer in the head.
Moore was transported to the Grant County Jail, where she was being held on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Moore had reportedly been “shooting up” drugs, officials said.
“I can’t speak more about (Moore's case), but I can speak about the state of Oregon and some of the outcome of Measure 110,” said Sheriff Todd McKinley.
“This created a problem with the decriminalization of drugs," he added. "What it did was it took away the tool for being able to arrest somebody for the actual drug issue, and it really hampered our ability to do our jobs. We’re expected to provide the same service and outcome, but without the ability to use the tools that were effective."
