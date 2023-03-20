sword

This sword was seized from a woman who allegedly threatened to kill her mother with it, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

JOHN DAY — A Grant County woman was arrested Saturday, March 18, after allegedly threatening to kill her mother with a sword.

Sunnie Jean Moore, 25, was armed with a double-edged, 2-foot-long sword when she was arrested at the Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. 

