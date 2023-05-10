JOHN DAY — Businesses adversely affected by the April 17 commercial fire on East Main Street in downtown John Day, as well as the local firefighters who responded to the blaze, were honored and supported at a benefit dinner and silent auction sponsored by the John Day Elks Lodge on Friday, May 5.

Firefighters from around Grant County and business owners whose storefronts were either destroyed or temporarily closed were present at the event, which raised money for both groups.

