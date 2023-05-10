John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard receives a plate of food from Kathy Smith on Friday, May 5, 2023, during a dinner at the John Day Elks Lodge to raise funds for fire departments and business owners affected by the April 17 fire.
JOHN DAY — Businesses adversely affected by the April 17 commercial fire on East Main Street in downtown John Day, as well as the local firefighters who responded to the blaze, were honored and supported at a benefit dinner and silent auction sponsored by the John Day Elks Lodge on Friday, May 5.
Firefighters from around Grant County and business owners whose storefronts were either destroyed or temporarily closed were present at the event, which raised money for both groups.
Madden Realty, a real estate agency in John Day, collected donated silent auction items and gift baskets for the event’s fund-raising raffle.
“I think it’s amazing that our community comes together and that our community always cares. That’s what really matters,” said Shannon Adair, owner of 1188 Brewing Co., which suffered minor smoke damage and will be closed for several more weeks during restoration work. Her other business, the 1188 Destinations gift shop, was a total loss during the April 17 fire.
Dawn DeGrande, who suffered the total loss of her DP Home Entertainment electronics store in the fire, attended the dinner and said she’s thankful for the support of the community.
“It’s a fabulous town. There’s no better place than here.”
Also gutted in the fire was the storefront housing Fire & Ice Cream, a new venture that was just getting ready to open. Country Preferred Realty, which suffered significant smoke damage, has been operating from office space on the other side of Main Street inside Java Jungle. And Kimberly McManus, the owner of the smoke-damaged Hair It Is salon, has been working across Canyon Boulevard at Jonna’s Hair Care.
Hundreds of community residents and supporters came out on Friday and lined up for a Mexican dinner inside the Elks Lodge at 140 N.E. Dayton St., including John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard.
“I just appreciate all their support and everybody that shows up for these events, and a special thanks to all the services that showed up to help us fight the fire,” Gabbard said.
“It’s really great to see how the community comes together to help support everyone,” added his wife, Catrina Gabbard.
Joe Rubrecht of John Day is a member of the Elks Lodge who, along with other Elks members, helped put on the event.
“We’re giving back,” Rubrecht said. “It’s the Elk’s Lodge. It’s what we do here, and we’re a community lodge. It was a catastrophic fire. There were a lot of people destroyed by this, so we’re trying to do what we can to help the community and show people that we really do care and that’s what the Elks Lodge is all about.”
John Day Mayor Heather Rookstool said she was excited about the large turnout.
“I think it’s amazing, and I hope that businesses feel the support from the community,” she said.
Fellow business owner and John Day City Councilor Sherrie Rininger, who is also president of the John Day Chamber of Commerce, said the event was another great example of the community rallying support for one another in a time of need.
“I mean, the way our community comes together when there’s a crisis, when somebody’s in need, when there’s a good cause — it’s amazing,” Rininger said. “I’ve never seen this in any of the other communities I’ve lived in. This is the best place with the best people. I really am proud of us.”
Sandie Gilson, a past exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge, helped organize the event. She said funds raised at the event are still being counted and collected, and a committee will be formed to divide and distribute the funds among the local fire departments and affected businesses.
“I found (the benefit dinner) absolutely amazing ... and it makes me so happy to see how well our community responds when there is a tragedy in our town and the support that they give,” Gilson said.
Josh Fuller, the leading knight of the John Day Elks Lodge, spoke at the end of the dinner.
“When this community needs support, everybody comes together,” Fuller said. “Thank you to the first responders.”
