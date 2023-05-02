A John Day fire engine was adorned with posterboards filled with messages from Humbolt Elementary students at a free thank-you dinner for firefighters at Canyon City Park on Friday, April 28, 2023 sponsored by Len’s Pharmacy and Curbside Cravings.
CANYON CITY — A free thank-you dinner for local firefighters and emergency responders who helped fight the April 17 fire in downtown John Day was held at Canyon City Park on Friday, April 28.
The event was sponsored by Len’s Pharmacy and the Curbside Cravings food cart.
“Thank you for always answering the call,” reads the flyer for the event. “We appreciate you. Your dedication and commitment to service does not go unnoticed. You are true heroes.”
Firefighters from the local volunteer fire departments, sheriff’s deputies, local fire chiefs and civic leaders attended the two-hour event. Curbside Cravings owner Brian Hubbard served up free hamburgers from his food cart. The yellow cart was parked in front of a John Day fire engine just next to Canyon City Park.
“I’d like to thank them for everything they put up, giving us a meal and showing their support,” said John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard.
Several posterboards with words of thanks from the students of Humbolt Elementary School decorated the fire engine as firefighters and emergency responders lined up for their free meals.
Gabbard said he saw firefighters from Mt. Vernon, Canyon City and Long Creek at the event, adding that he also let the Prairie City Fire Department know about the dinner.
“Well, you know, it’s a nice thing Greg’s doing, having us all down here for the first responders,” said Matt Turner, Canyon City fire chief, referring to Len’s Pharmacy owner Greg Armstrong. “We don’t get a lot of thank-yous. We volunteer a lot of time, so it’s nice to get some recognition. What we really need is more volunteers.”
The event is one of two thank-you dinners planned after the fire, which resulted in the loss of three downtown storefronts and the temporary closure of several adjacent businesses in the historic 100 block of East Main Street.
The public will have a chance to donate funds to assist the local fire departments and affected businesses at a benefit dinner and silent auction at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 N.E. Dayton St., on Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Donated items for the silent auction can be dropped off at Madden Realty, 237 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. Cash donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the Elks Lodge.
“I think it’s awesome, and I don’t think we do it enough,” said John Day Mayor Heather Rookstool, who was at the Canyon City thank-you dinner. “Doing this is just a small token of what we can do to thank them for every day that they fight for us and make sure we’re safe and make sure we’re protected. … I think it’s awesome that Brian and (his wife) Ali (Lenz) and Greg Armstrong put this together, and next week of course we have the fundraiser at the Elks for them.”
