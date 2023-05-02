Thank You Dinner

A John Day fire engine was adorned with posterboards filled with messages from Humbolt Elementary students at a free thank-you dinner for firefighters at Canyon City Park on Friday, April 28, 2023 sponsored by Len’s Pharmacy and Curbside Cravings.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON CITY — A free thank-you dinner for local firefighters and emergency responders who helped fight the April 17 fire in downtown John Day was held at Canyon City Park on Friday, April 28.

The event was sponsored by Len’s Pharmacy and the Curbside Cravings food cart.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

