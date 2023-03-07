MONUMENT — The Skills USA group at Monument School believes helping others is the key to life in rural communities.
The students are making good on that belief with a pair of projects in preparation for the Oregon Adult Basic Skills Conference in Clackamas on April 7 and 8.
One set of students is working on rehabbing sinking tombstones in cemeteries around Monument in an initiative called the Disappearing Tombstone Project. The other is collecting bottles and cans in a project called Save the Dimes. Money from deposit refunds will be used to provide scholarships for students in need that will cover the cost of camps, school field trips, coats, shoes and other expenses.
Michele Engle, who teaches grade 7-12 language arts, agriculture and middle school science, said her Disappearing Tombstone group has already fixed three sinking tombstones with plans to restore others once the weather permits the work. Engle said the group plans on making the trip to Long Creek to rehab sinking tombstones in that community as well.
At this point, the students are only working on flat grave markers, according to Engle, due to fears that upright tombstones could break or become damaged. Restoration efforts for sinking tombstones involve digging up and removing the tombstone, cleaning the surface of the marker and, using an adhesive, placing it on a flat and level concrete slab so that the entire face of the tombstone is once again visible to cemetery visitors.
The concrete slab the tombstones will rest on is a little bit different than a normal slab. Instead of solid concrete, the slabs consist of concrete with a mix of mesh wire and styrofoam on the inside.
“They (the students) did some research and found that those blocks, depending on the size of them, can hold up to 800 pounds,” Engle said. Along with being durable, the blocks are light enough that a couple of students can move them by hand as opposed to needing the assistance of a machine or a multitude of students to move a solid concrete slab.
The group is doing its due diligence to make sure the job gets done right. The students have been in touch with mortuaries from La Grande and the Tri-Cities in Washington regarding best practices for the tombstone rehab project.
“We’re going up to the Tri-Cities and we’re going to visit with a mortuary up there that does repairs on tombstones,” Engle said. “(The owner) is going to talk with us and make sure we’re doing everything that we’re supposed to.”
Engle said the idea to restore sinking tombstones in Monument came about during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but restrictions at the time forced them to put the proposal on hold.
“I don’t remember quite where it started, but it was such a great (idea) that I kept it in my mind and I kept telling the kids, ‘We’re going to do that,’” she said.
After a feeling that this could be the year that the rehab plans finally come to fruition, Engle applied for and was awarded a grant that would cover all the expenses related to the rehab work.
Bethany Wilburn, Evie Schultz and Jin Bo Ciochetti are the three Monument Skills USA students working on the Disappearing Tombstone Project. Wilburn said the idea to raise sinking tombstones came about due to a desire to do something to help people in their hometown.
“We were kind of generating a plan to find out what we could do to not only help our community but also surrounding communities," Wilburn said. "We thought about how there were a couple tombstones in the cemetery that needed help, and we wanted to give back to the community that shaped us. Once we figured out what we wanted to do, we just did more research and figured out this is what we wanted to do to help,” Wilburn said.
The group said the response by the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Older residents seem particularly appreciative of the work they've done.
Not to be outdone, a second Skills USA group from Monument was awarded an Oregon Bottle Drop Give Grant for $1,000 that will be used to build a shed to house empty beverage containers as well as school custodian tools.
With the money earned from collecting and recycling bottles and cans, the group hopes to establish a scholarship for children within the Monument community who need help paying for camp fees, school field trips, coats, shoes and other expenses. The group is still working out details of the scholarship program and haven’t decided how a student would apply for the scholarship.
The group is composed of Madalynn Grassl, Dixie Jenkins and Jayce Hatley. Bottles and cans collected for the effort will be added to the school’s own bottle drop account to help with the scholarships.
Bottles and cans can be donated to the Skills USA student group via a trailer in the Monument School parking lot.
