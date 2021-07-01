A discount spay and neuter clinic will take place in July for dogs and cats at the John Day River Veterinary Center.
Dog procedures will occur Tuesday, July 27. Cat procedures will occur Thursday, July 29.
Space is limited. Call 541-932-4428 for an appointment.
