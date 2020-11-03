The Grant County Emergency Communications Agency Intergovernmental Council will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. This meeting is open to the public, and a teleconference number is available upon request.
IGC members will discuss items regarding the Grant County 911 Dispatch Center, including but not limited to the 2021 Budget for GCECA, lead dispatch position and alarm calls for Mt. Vernon wastewater treatment. Additional agenda items may be added prior to the meeting.
To join via teleconference, call 541-575-0195 for the teleconference number.
If dialing in for the meeting, mute the phone unless addressing the group.
