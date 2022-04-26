JOHN DAY — The Rocky Mountain Dispensary held a 4/20 celebration on Wednesday, April 20, complete with local vendors and product discounts to celebrate the occasion.
The date April 20 (4/20) has come to be connected with cannabis culture, growing out of an earlier association with smoking marijuana at 4:20 p.m.
Owner Cindy Kidd says events like this year’s would’ve taken place in the past but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans. The event this year was the last at the marijuana dispensary’s current location west of the John Day city limits before a move into town sometime in May.
Vendor booths at the event included many you’d see at the local street fair, including homemade knives by veterans Freddie Columbus and Clell Schaefer, leatherwork by Johnny Lane and various natural oils and bodyworks stands. All vendors at the event were from Grant County.
Kidd says all of the vendors are customers of the dispensary and they all wanted to be a part of the event with it being the last 4/20 celebration at the current location.
“It’s really a customer appreciation day. We wanted to make sure everybody leaves here with something,” Kidd said.
“It’s a big thank you because the people here voted us in, and without them we wouldn’t be here. On this day we try to be as generous as we can. We donate a lot to this community and we try really hard to give back.”
Kidd also says she’d like to see the event get bigger with more vendors in the coming years. “If the people want to support, let them support.”
The move to the new facility is on track, according to Kidd. “We’re waiting on (Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission) inspections and we have to finish our security system,” she said. “The COVID stuff has been relaxed, so now they’re willing to come out and check us out.”
Kidd says the city of John Day has been very accommodating and the dispensary is planning on completing the move to the new facility sometime in May.
