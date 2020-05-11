Due to health and safety hazards caused by sanitation issues, all dispersed camping is temporarily closed on Oregon state forests managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Dispersed camping areas typically do not have restrooms or garbage disposal, and campers are expected to pack out everything they bring in and properly dispose of human waste. These actions are integral to keeping campers and the forests safe and healthy, particularly as the agency currently does not have adequate capacity to manage sanitation issues at dispersed sites. Problems with trash and human waste accumulation in these areas have become insurmountable and hazardous for the public and ODF employees. The closure applies to dispersed camping on the Tillamook, Clatsop, Santiam, Sun Pass and Gilchrist state forests as well as all other lands managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
ODF expects the closure to last several weeks while additional resources are brought on to clean the areas and make them safe for public use again.
There is no date set for re-opening dispersed camping. The agency had previously closed ODF-managed campgrounds and day use areas. Forest roads and trails remain open.
