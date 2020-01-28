Grant School District is developing a long-range plan to address millions of dollars of needed repairs.
On Jan. 22, the the district received an estimate for the cost of major repairs at Humbolt Elementary, Grant Union Junior-Senior High School, Seneca Elementary and the District Office: $21.2 million for repairs, while the price to build three new schools and a district office would be $71.4 million.
According to Richard Higgins, an education architect with BLRB Architects, a firm certified by the Oregon Department of Education to conduct the district’s long-range assessment, the cost to repair Humbolt Elementary would be $5.4 million compared to a replacement cost of $20.7 million.
Seneca’s repairs would cost about $840,000 or about $4.3 million replace. Grant Union High School’s repairs would cost approximately $14.1 million, and the cost to build a new school would be roughly $45.3 million.
Higgins based his findings on a facility assessment conducted on the four buildings through a $20,000 long-range planning grant. ODE awarded the district the grant last year to assess the physical condition and determine the level of deficiencies and provide an estimate for repair or replacement costs of the district’s schools and administrative office. The study found several critical problems that need to be addressed, Higgins said.
“There are minimal safety systems in place,” he said.
According to Higgins, Humbolt, Grant Union and the district office do not have fire sprinklers. Seneca’s sprinklers, located in the boiler room, are manually operated.
Plumbing, heating, electrical and fire protection are the highest costs for Humbolt and Seneca at $404,000 and $3 million, respectively.
For the high school, the cost is $4.3 million, the second highest, behind roofing, framing and window costs, at $6.6 million.
“Humbolt Elementary is high-priority due to safety concerns,” said Higgins.
The electrical at Humboldt is from the 1960s and poses a fire hazard, he said.
Higgins added that Humbolt does not have a secured vestibule, a protected, single-entry front entrance, which is standard for most modern schools.
The study noted how the main doors at the school, which are wooden, are bent from years of water damage. The doors, according to a Humbolt teacher, cannot be securely shut. Additionally, Higgins pointed out stains from leaky roofs and multiple sealing leaks at Humbolt.
At Grant Union, the study showed deficiencies to the school’s exterior to the roof, framing and windows.
According to Higgins, the wooden cabinets in the high school’s cafeteria should be stainless steel, according to health standards.
According to the study, the three schools could be classified as historical landmarks because each are over 50 years old. Higgins said the state mandates an evaluation process and that might be a parameter the district would need to consider when making repairs.
In terms of a timeline and plan to tackle the repairs, Superintendent Brett Uptmor said the district is not committing to a single plan.
“The long-range plan will guide the direction on the next steps,” he said. “The board will review the final project when completed and have a discussion.”
In terms of funding the next steps, Uptmor said that Oregon matching funds are only available with the passage of a bond.
“Our district is eligible for $4 million in matching funds,” said Uptmor. “There are no funds that target deferred maintenance.”
According to Uptmor, if a district determines from the long-range planning process to go out for bond to address the deferred maintenance issues, the matching funds can be used.
The next long-range meeting to discuss how the district plans to move forward will be in about a month, according to Uptmor.
“After another meeting, the plan will be consolidated and more definitive and will be sent to the state,” said Uptmor.
Uptmor said last year Humbolt had heating and cooling units installed in seven of its 14 classrooms, and he sent out a bid request to have the other seven units put in this year. The district also completed two seismic retrofits: the first one at Humbolt’s lower building and the second one at the south end of the high school.
The district applied for a grant to assess hazardous materials at the schools, such as radon, lead and asbestos testing.
“The idea is to address hazardous materials in our long-range planning,” said Uptmor.
Many at the meeting said that services such as heating, electrical and fire protection should be high-priority repairs.
“We can’t expect kids to learn in a freezing cold, or sweltering, classroom,” said Humbolt Principal Darbie Dennison.
Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Lisa Weigum said the district needs to make the case to the public that fixing these repairs benefits the whole community, especially those in the community who do not have school-age kids.
“A young doctor with kids might not come here if the schools are not safe,” said Weigum. “That directly affects someone like me. I don’t have kids, but I need a doctor.”
The study also revealed the district’s drop in students. Enrollment is down by 100 students over the past 10 years, and the total county population is projected to decrease by 600 people over the next 25 years, according to Higgins’ presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.