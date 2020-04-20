The Grant School Board upheld the termination of a dance coach who was fired for having a drink during dinner with students.
In a hearing April 15, Ashleigh Romero, the former Grant Union High School dance coach, appealed the decision to terminate her employment as a coach due to an incident on Feb. 21.
On the day of the incident, the team traveled to Sherwood, and once they arrived there, the team decided to eat at Red Robin for dinner. While there, Romero ordered a chicken tender salad and a Reds Margarita. After dinner, the team made a quick trip to Target and then departed to the hotel, according to the letter submitted by Romero to the board.
"I wasn’t at a dance practice or dance competition so I felt as though (since there was a bus driver and I was not behind the wheel), that one drink wouldn’t harm my reputation or job," Romero said.
Grant Union Junior-Senior High School Principal Ryan Gerry told the board, Cindy Nelson, the transportation director, contacted him to say her bus driver saw Romero consume alcohol during dinner with the team. Gerry contacted Romero the night of the incident to confirm the statement, and Romero confirmed that she did consume alcohol.
Gerry notified Romero that the team was not going to compete and head back to John Day the following morning.
"At that point, I reached out to Mr. Uptmor to inform him of the situation, and it was determined at that point that she was on administrative leave," Gerry said. "They returned, and I scheduled a time to meet with Romero on Monday."
Gerry investigated the situation and contacted the bus driver and two of the dance members to confirm the incident and give their sides of the story. After the investigation, Gerry and Romero met on the Monday after the incident.
Romero told Gerry that she did drink during dinner, but stated that she was not aware she was not allowed to drink with students. Gerry told the board he talked to her about the National Federation of State High School Associations fundamentals of coaching, which all coaches have to take for certification. Gerry said the NFHS certification course talks about the code of ethics that coaches must have and the influence they have on students, and it talks about not consuming alcohol or tobacco when in contact with players.
"I understand that there was an online coaching course that mentioned drinking in front of students, but I was more or less under the impression that that meant at practices or events, not dinner the night before," Romero said.
According to the letter Romero submitted, she said Gerry provided her with a coach's manual, which she felt she should have had long before the incident. During the final meeting between Gerry and Romero on Feb. 25, the decision was made to fire Romero.
"Mr. Gerry conferred with me on which direction to go, and we really struggled with this because Ashleigh was somebody who was doing a phenomenal job with our students, and we liked the work she was performing," said Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor. "When we came to the conclusion to terminate her, it was based on the safety need for our students."
Uptmor said Romero sent an email to him to appeal the decision, but according to board policy, the appeal goes to the board.
Romero told the Eagle after the decision that she felt she was treated unfairly because she has sources who told her that other coaches had both been caught drinking and the administration swept that under the rug as if they didn’t know.
Haley Walker, a school board member, asked if similar policies had been followed in the past.
"Since I have been here, to my knowledge, yes," Uptmor said. "If we know about it, that's the direction we will go if there are other incidents that involve a person that was in supervision of our students."
Although the decision was upheld, the board members acknowledged the great work Romero did as a coach and her ability to connect with the students in her team.
"I would like her to know that nothing takes away from our gratitude for her hard work, and it was clear she has a lot of rapport with the students and that's wonderful. She has impacted their lives long-term in a positive way," said Colleen Robertson, a board member. "When we take our mission of protecting students to heart, I have to agree with the termination that we can't put our students in harm's way, and that is essentially what she did."
Romero said she believes she is on good terms with the school officials and she looks toward the future for another chance of being a coach again.
"I also want to reiterate my absolute respect for Mr. Gerry, Mr. Uptmor and Grant Union Junior-Senior High School faculty, staff and students and parents," Romero said. "I have met with both Mr. Gerry and Mr. Uptmor following my termination, and I believe I stand in good terms with both... I sincerely hope that despite my termination they’ll consider having me for the job as I am the best, most experienced person for this position."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.