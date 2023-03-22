CANYON CITY — Louis Dix will be the superintendent of Grant School District for at least one more year.
A motion to retain Dix as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year was passed 4-2 by the Grant School District 3 board at their Wednesday, March 15, meeting. Acting board Chair Alicia Griffin and newcomer Jessi Brunson were the nay votes, with board member Kelly Stokes not present for the vote.
The school board met in executive session to conclude Dix’s performance evaluation and discuss how to proceed with Dix’s employment prior to the vote. The move effectively ends uncertainty surrounding Dix’s future employment status with the district while upholding stipulations within the letter of intent to retire that Dix provided to the board nearly two months ago.
Dix’s letter stated that he would be willing to work as interim superintendent for the district for one year post-retirement. Dix was recently announced as the lone finalist for the open superintendent job in Myrtle Point. That position is likely off the table now that Dix’s return for the 2022-23 school year is certain.
The Grant School Board voted on two other important agenda items in their meeting as well. The first was the renewal of a contract with the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District to maintain the athletic fields at the Seventh Street Sports Complex, and the other was the approval of the Grant County Education Service District’s local service plan.
The board voted to renew a contract with Parks and Rec to maintain baseball and softball fields at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day. Parks and Rec is responsible for everything to do with maintaining the fields at the complex, including fertilizing, watering and mowing.
The contract is an old agreement that was updated before being submitted to the school board. The biggest change, according to Parks and Rec board member Lisa Weigum, was the cost of maintaining the fields.
Under the current contract’s structure, Parks and Rec will charge the Grant School District $18,000 per year over a five-month period to maintain Malone and McConnell fields, as well as softball fields I and II. The five-month period will run concurrent to the OSAA spring sports season.
The district will pay Parks and Rec an additional $10,000 outside the five-month period for maintenance of the Seventh Street Sports Complex that occurs outside the spring sports season. The total cost to the school district will be $28,000 a year. The four-year contract expires on Dec. 31, 2027.
The board also voted to approve the Grant ESD’s local service plan, which covers the services the education district will provide for all of the schools in Grant County.
Services the ESD provides include youth transition programs, which help students with disabilities prepare for higher education or career training through a wide array of transition activities and supports. The ESD also provides a half-time employment specialist who assists districts with attendance and school culture issues.
Other services include programs for children with special needs and technology services, such as the maintenance of over 1,500 electronic devices including Chromebooks, laptops, lab computers and desktop computers.
The ESD also provides administrative support services in a number of areas, including homeschooling and truancy. Another core service of the ESD is to provide a single full-time employee to assist schools in analyzing data, reviewing strategies and implementing strategies for improving student achievement.
In order for the ESD’s local service plan to be in effect, at least 3/5 of the county’s school districts with at least 50% of the total students must approve the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.