CANYON CITY — Louis Dix will be the superintendent of Grant School District for at least one more year.

A motion to retain Dix as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year was passed 4-2 by the Grant School District 3 board at their Wednesday, March 15, meeting. Acting board Chair Alicia Griffin and newcomer Jessi Brunson were the nay votes, with board member Kelly Stokes not present for the vote.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

