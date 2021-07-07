Firefighters have contained 75% of the Dixie Creek fire north of Prairie City.
A Wednesday press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry noted that as they continue to make progress mopping up, less smoke is visible within the incident.
According to the press release, the increased containment has allowed the fire to release resources to other fires across the state and return home for rest.
The press release said that hotshot crews were among those resources released. The ODF said the hotshots, a highly trained team used in handline construction, were essential in bringing leadership to less experienced firefighters and helped improve the mop-up process.
Crews continue to grid across the fire, with most of the work complete in the divisions with lighter fuels, ODF said. The press release states that the focus would be on areas of heat in the timbered part of the fire on Wednesday. Larger fuels, ODF said, are more challenging to get thoroughly cooled.
According to ODF, firefighters use skidgines and water cats to distribute water across the fire for mop-up.
ODF points out that mop-up of a fire is a tedious process where firefighters use water and tools to stir heat areas until they are cool to the touch. However, ODF said the risk of fire moving outside the fireline is reduced as firefighters mop up from the edge of the fire perimeter and move further into the fire's interior.
According to the Wednesday press release, a type 1 helicopter to the fire for air support if needed.
