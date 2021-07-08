Firefighters on the 541-acre Dixie Creek Fire near Prairie City have continued to make progress mopping up the interior of the fire, increasing the burned area adjacent to the fireline, according to a press release. This work to secure the fire is a slow process, as firefighters grid the area looking and feeling for hot spots. As of Thursday morning, the fire is 90% contained.
Firefighting resources are being released to other emerging incidents in the region as containment of the fire increases. Aircraft are available if needed to support suppression and mop-up activities.
Friday morning management of the fire will transition from High Desert Interagency Incident Management Team back to Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit. A type 4 organization will continue any remaining mop-up activities until the fire is in patrol status.
There have been no accidents or injuries on the incident.
