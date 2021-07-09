The Dixie Creek Fire near Prairie City is almost contained as of Friday morning.
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported the fire is 99% contained as of 9 a.m.
The High Desert Interagency Incident Type 3 Incident Management Team has completed work on the Dixie Creek Fire near Prairie City. Today they transitioned management of the fire back to Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit. A type 4 organization will continue to monitor and patrol the fire and complete any remaining mop-up within the perimeter.
On Thursday crews worked to grid the fire looking for any hot spots. The fire remains within the current footprint and has not grown in size since Saturday night. Fire behavior Thursday was limited to areas creeping and smoldering in fuels which have not been fully consumed.
Many resources from the fire have demobilized and been assigned to other fires in the region or returned home. Equipment such as hose, portable tanks and pumps, which are not longer needed on the fire, have been removed from the line and returned to the fire cache to be cleaned and prepared for the next fire.
No accidents or injuries have occurred on the fire.
