Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Eastern Oregon counties plan to reopen in May.
Amy Joyce, the DMV administrator, said Friday during a conference call with the Association of Oregon Counties that the DMV is reducing the number of appointment slots in most of its Eastern Oregon offices to expand to a “stand-by” model.
Joyce said the appointment system with the DMV would never completely go away. She said people who come in for appointments appreciate the consistency that comes with having a scheduled time.
She said the DMV’s future is a hybrid system, where they will keep appointments for some and have a “walk-up” capacity for people who do not want to make an appointment or do not have access to the internet.
Joyce said that renewal of driver licenses, permits and identification cards would be allowed online beginning in early May.
Joyce said the DMV expects the new feature to be available on DMV2U.Oregon.Gov in early May.
While some DMV services have previously been available online, most have been moved to appointment-only sessions at local DMV locations during the pandemic. Timely appointments can be challenging to come by due to the reduced capacity at DMV offices.
Joyce said customers had been telling the DMV they like both appointments and the ability to drop in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.