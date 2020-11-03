Dollar General is one step closer to construction in John Day.
John Day City Manager Nick Green updated the council on the Dollar General on Oct. 27 and said that all the permitting with the city was completed.
The city signed off on Dollar General’s structure permitting application, which is currently going through approval from the state.
Green said Dollar General also executed their agreement to close on the property.
“They’ll go into construction as soon as that permitting goes in on the other side of the winter months,” Green said. “Probably early 2021.”
The Zaremba group, on behalf of Dollar General, submitted the application in May to construct a 9,100-square foot store in front of Napa Auto Parts, across the highway, in between Timbers Bistro and the John Day Trailer Park, at 700 W. Main St.
The Type III site design review application states under “Requested Land Use Action” that the project plans to include one freestanding sign, parking and landscape improvements with 36 parking spaces, including two ADA spaces, and a 36-foot-wide driveway with a new access approach to U.S. Highway 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.