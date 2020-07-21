Oregon Housing and Community Services has awarded Community Connection of Northeast Oregon’s Housing Resource Center a $300,000 grant to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.
Applicants can receive up to $15,000 in down payment and closing costs toward the purchase of their home, according to a press release. Eligible applicants must have gross annual income less than the area median income, be first-time homebuyers, have net worth limitations and be lender-ready within one year. See www.ccno.org for details.
Grant County's median income is $60,800.
Community Connection provides pre-purchase counseling to persons interested in purchasing a home. A HUD-certified housing counselor helps position folks for lender approval by addressing budget, credit and debt, and educates prospective homeowners of available loan products. Community Connection also offers individual development accounts for first-time homebuyers, allowing prospective buyers to save up to $12,000 toward a down payment.
Community Connection’s certified foreclosure intervention and default counselor counsels homeowners at risk of losing their homes to foreclosure by reviewing options and strategies to retain ownership of their homes. This includes available programs for loan reinstatement and loan modification. Also included is financial capability counseling, which involves budgeting and creating a sustainable projected budget.
In 2019, Community Connection's efforts in foreclosure avoidance counseling saved homeowners a total of $791,216 and saved 36 homes from foreclosure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.