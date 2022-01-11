JOHN DAY — Downtown business owners and John Day officials will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the John Day Fire Hall to discuss how the city should use $1 million in state funding for infrastructure improvements related to a new Kam Wah Chung interpretive center.
One bone of contention is what should be done with the city-owned land at Main and Canton, dubbed the “Pit Stop.” Public restrooms have been built on the site, but otherwise it remains undeveloped.
While some see the property as a space for food carts, bike lockers, and possibly a farmers market to promote tourism, others oppose the food cart idea and want to see the site used as parking for oversize vehicles.
Sherrie Rinniger, owner of Etc. on Main Street and president of the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, said businesses originally asked for a parking lot for big trucks and motor homes.
Rinniger said she was not against the restrooms but said the city should have built them with enough room to accommodate large vehicles.
Rinniger said she did not believe the city needed food carts and that they were not part of the original plan.
Shawn Duncan, owner of the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck across the street from the Pit Stop, said restaurants have struggled throughout the pandemic and don’t need added competition from food carts.
Duncan said there is limited parking in downtown John Day, especially near her restaurant.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city had not made any decisions beyond building the restrooms.
“Council reviewed and commented on preliminary plans,” he said, “but there was never a motion or a consensus on the final design beyond agreeing to seek more feedback.”
Bryan Hubbard, owner of the Grub Steak and Ugly Truth bars downtown, said he had purchased a food cart and reached out to Green roughly a month ago about parking his food cart at the Pit Stop.
Hubbard said he wants every business to succeed but doesn’t believe the Pit Stop can accommodate oversized vehicles. Besides, he added, downtown merchants cannot expect people not to park in front of their businesses, which are located on public streets.
