Firefighters were able to establish dozer line around much of the fire just north of Prairie City overnight.
Two new fires were reported on lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day Unit on Saturday, according to a press release. The Mitchell Spring Fire was reported mid-morning approximately 8 miles east of Spray and was fully contained and controlled at less than a tenth of an acre by early afternoon. The Dixie Creek Fire, burning 2 miles northwest of Prairie City, was reported late in the afternoon on ODF and Prairie City Rural Fire Department protection.
Late Saturday evening the fire was estimated to be 570 acres. Overnight firefighters were able to establish dozer line around much of the fire and “wet line” areas of flashy, light fuels. This morning nine engines, two water tenders, two Malhuer National Forest crews, one contract crew, La Grande Interagency Hotshots, seven dozers and two skidgines are working to strengthen the fireline. Additional resources arriving today include two contract engines, a skidgine, three hand crews and three hotshot crews. Air resources such as helicopters and air tankers are available to support firefighter efforts on the ground.
There is no threat to structures or residences from the fire. ODF continues to work with the Grant County Sheriff's Office to monitor any changes in fire behavior or direction, which could impact homes near the fire.
High Desert Type 3 Team, comprised of personnel from the Malheur National Forest and Vale and Burns districts of the Bureau of Land Management, will be integrating with fire management today planning for transitioning fire management Monday morning.
Increased evening wind, pushing from the north, caused spotfires outside the line on the Lewis Rock Fire near Mitchell. Dozers were used throughout the night to complete fireline around the new fire growth. Today hand crews, engines and dozers will continue work securing the perimeter. Aircraft is available to support fire suppression activity. The fire burned away from Mitchell and the surrounding community.
The Bologna Fire, burning on private ownership and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management lands near Spray, is 75% contained. Today the fire will have one crew and one engine assigned to the fire. They will be working to find any hot spots within the perimeter and monitoring the fire.
Regulated-Use Closure is in effect for the Central Oregon District. Fireworks and campfires (including cooking fires) are not allowed within the district boundary. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.
The High Desert Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team transferred command of the Lovlett Corral Fire back to the Heppner Ranger District today to manage under a Type 4 organization, led by Incident Commander Jeremiah Marsh. The Lovlett Corral Fire is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Monument on the Heppner Ranger District.
The Lovlett Corral Fire is approximately 137 acres and is now 95% contained. Fire behavior was minimal yesterday, primarily consisting of smoldering and creeping. Firefighters continued to strengthen containment lines and completed mop up activities further into the interior of the fire perimeter. Mopping up includes searching for pockets of heat, digging out the heat source and cooling with water. Where containment lines are secured, firefighters also completed suppression repair (such as constructing water bars to help reduce erosion potential) based on identified rehabilitation needs.
Today, firefighters will continue to strengthen containment line, grid for hot spots and perform mop-up. Pockets of unburned fuel within the fire’s interior may produce smoke as the fire moves through those areas. Firefighters will also continue implementing suppression repairs today where containment lines are secured.
Current resources assigned to the fire include two engines, two crews, and one water tender. This will be the final daily update on the Lovlett Corral Fire unless conditions change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.