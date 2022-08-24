Drazan at Prairie Wood

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan poses in front of the Prairie Wood Products sign on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Prairie City.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

PRAIRIE CITY — The Republican nominee for governor says Oregonians are hungry for change after years of Democratic control that have seen an explosion in crime, homelessness and the state budget.

Christine Drazan, who emerged from a crowded GOP field in the May primary, was in Prairie City on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to tour the recently reopened Prairie Wood Products mill during a campaign swing through Eastern Oregon.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.