Prairie Saloon

Owners Terry and Tammy Jones sit at the bar in the Prairie Saloon, at 226 Front St. next to Huffman’s Market in Prairie City.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

When Prairie City residents want a place to drink and eat, they have a new option with Prairie Saloon, thanks to Terry and Tammy Jones.

The Joneses recently moved to Grant County to run the business after having spent the past 20 years visiting Eastern Oregon from the community of Svensen, near Astoria on the coast.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

