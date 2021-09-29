breaking Driver experiences minor injuries in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 395 By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A driver experienced minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395 near milepost 6 just south of Canyon City around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley told the Eagle that the road was still open but asked motorists to use caution when driving as law enforcement will be on the scene for some time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Injury Driver Transports Highway Crash Todd Mckinley Rollover Vehicle Milepost Motor Vehicle Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Appeals differ for Oregon congressional, legislative redistricting Hear the shocking accusations R. Kelly faced at trial Toobin: Time is not on the side of January 6 committee Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGrant County woman dies from COVIDHumbolt Elementary, Long Creek and Prairie City schools are in active outbreak statusCOVID claims a 10th life in Grant CountyThe Genius of GodLeif Erikson Arrives in Teaser for ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ Spinoff (VIDEO)Daniel Craig got drunk on vodka martinis for solo James Bond celebrationDriver experiences minor injuries in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 395Burned out nurse finds faith as a viable medicineObituary: Kristine Lynn ShullMalheur National Forest eases fire restrictions Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
