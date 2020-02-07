Oregon State Police responded to a rollover crash on Feb. 5 at about 5:35 p.m. with the driver entrapped in the vehicle near milepost 156 on Highway 26, OSP Trooper William Blood said in his report.
The Dodge R15 traveled westbound on a slush-covered roadway at approximately 40 mph, according to the report. The driver lost control of the truck as it started to slide back and forth across the roadway.
"(The vehicle) left the westbound lane of travel, hit the soft shoulder and rolled, landing on its top about 15 feet below the roadway, damaging a section of fence," Blood said in his report. "(The driver) was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by members of the Mt. Vernon Fire Department using the Jaws of Life."
The driver was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital and was treated for minor injuries, and Frontier Towing removed the vehicle, Blood said in his report. OSP notified the landowner of the damaged fence. The Grant County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement assisted at the scene.
