stock prescription drugs
Buy Now
Blue Mountain Eagle, File

PRAIRIE CITY — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office will host a drug take-back event in Prairie City this week.

Unused or expired prescription medications can be dropped off at City Hall, 133 S. Bridge St., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

For more information on how to safely dispose of prescription medications, call 844-482-5322 or visit medtakebackoregon.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.