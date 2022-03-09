JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Eagle has a new reporter.
Justin Davis joined the paper on Wednesday, March 2, filling the position vacated by the departure of Rudy Diaz in June.
Davis, 38, was born and raised in Ontario and has lived in John Day since 2019. He and his wife, Lisa, have two children, son Kalem, 8, and daughter Elly, who will turn 5 next week.
He served in the Army from 2001 to 2005, working in the intelligence branch, with deployments in South Korea, Germany and Iraq. He also did a stint as a freelance sportswriter for the Ontario Argus Observer from 2010-12, and is returning to the work force for the first time after eight years as a stay-at-home dad.
He will cover sports, schools and other beats for the Eagle.
“I’m excited to get back into journalism,” Davis said. “I’m super-excited to cover sports again, yeah, but also to branch out and have other journalistic duties besides sports.”
Davis joins reporter Steven Mitchell in the Eagle newsroom.
Mitchell, 44, is originally from Concord, California, in the San Francisco Bay area, and has lived in John Day since 2018. He is engaged to Randa Webb of John Day.
Mitchell joined the Eagle staff in January of 2020 and has covered a wide range of assignments, including sports, county government and natural resources.
He has been the paper’s sole full-time reporter for the past nine months.
