WELCHES — The Blue Mountain Eagle brought home half a dozen awards from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association banquet in Welches on Friday, July 29, including top honors for overall excellence.
All of the awards were for work published in 2021.
The newspaper won the 2022 Elmo Smith Award for General Excellence, ranking as the state’s best weekly in its circulation category. The general excellence award is based on every aspect of a newspaper’s performance, from the quality of local news and sports coverage to advertising expertise, reproduction excellence, editorial comment, general appearance, photos and graphics.
“Explore Grant County,” the Eagle’s magazine-style visitors guide, won first place for best special section or issue.
First-place honors in the best government coverage category went to reporter Steven Mitchell for “Committee Conflict,” which delved into the controversy surrounding the reappointment of a county budget committee member. Mitchell also finished third in the best education coverage category for “Grant Union Considers Ending Sports Co-ops.”
Graphic designer Randy Wrighthouse took first place for best Page One design based on three samples of his work, including the front page that featured Mitchell’s “Committee Conflict” story. And former reporter Rudy Diaz picked up a second-place award in the best general feature story category for “Request for Peanut Butter leads to 15,000 Pounds of Food for Grant County Food Bank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.