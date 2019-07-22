The Blue Mountain Eagle received 16 awards, including four first place titles, at the annual Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s competition. The event was July 18-19 at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
The awards are for work done during the 2018 calendar year. The contest was judged by newspapers from the Kentucky Press Association and the Eagle competed against other daily Oregon newspapers with similar circulations.
The first place awards went to reporter Richard Hanners in education coverage for his story ”Arming Teachers.” Reporter Angel Carpenter also won first place in the personality feature story category for her work, ”No Limits,” about John Day artist Hans Magden. In addition, the newspaper won for best front page design and for best news graphic.
The paper won a slew of second and third place awards as well, including third place for “General Excellence.” The Eagle also won third place in the best special section division for “Journey,” its annual travel guide that will be published in the July 31 paper.
