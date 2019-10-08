Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization will hold community meetings in each of the 12 counties it serves.
EOCCO serves Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members throughout the 12-county region, according to a press release. A meeting will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Grant County Regional Airport in John Day.
The meetings present an opportunity to learn about community-driven health improvement efforts and to consider shared strategies under the state’s next phase of coordinated care, known as “CCO 2.0.”
“The greatest strength of Eastern Oregon communities is collaboration. As we move into a new era of coordinated care, Eastern Oregon is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on healthcare for the individuals and families who call this region home,” said Kevin Campbell, chief executive officer of EOCCO.
“We look forward to hearing from community members as we work together to build and consider new approaches to improving the health care system. Our commitment is better care and better health at lower costs for Eastern Oregon communities,” said Sean Jessup, EOCCO president.
Established in 2012, EOCCO serves about 50,000 members across a 50,000-square-mile service area — roughly the size of New York state.
“We’re really proud of the way the health care community has come together to form and support the CCO. Through these partnerships, we are rapidly becoming a nationwide model for success in rural communities,” said Robin Richardson, chief operating officer and board chair of EOCCO.
On Sept. 27, the Oregon Health Authority announced EOCCO’s five-year contract award as the coordinated care organization serving Oregon Health Plan members in the following counties: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler.
EOCCO will enter its next contract cycle on Jan. 1, 2020. This fall, EOCCO will engage the public at meetings throughout the region.
“EOCCO has played an important role in the health of Grant County through the efforts of the Local Community Advisory Council and community partners. As the Coordinated Care model is improved, we encourage you to bring your comments and suggestions to the public meeting on Oct. 15 at the airport at noon. Join us in identifying other opportunities for a healthier Grant County,” said Kathy Cancilla with the Grant County Local Community Advisory Council.
For more information about the upcoming meetings, call 541-298-2101 or visit eocco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.