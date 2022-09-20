JOHN DAY — Scores of cyclists rode through parts of John Day throughout the morning and afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17, wheeling toward the finish line at the Grant County Fairgrounds to bring an end to Cycle Oregon’s weeklong return to Grant and Wheeler counties.
The finish line at the entrance to the fairgrounds was lined with people ringing cowbells and congratulating participants finishing the ride. The last leg of The Classic, Cycle Oregon’s signature event, took riders from Dayville to John Day on Saturday.
The ride saw more than 1,000 cyclists arrive in John Day on Friday, Sept. 9, and spend a week riding thorough Grant and Wheeler counties, with layover days in Fossil and Mitchell. Riders covered between 272 and 443 miles during the week, depending on which routes they chose to take over the course of the ride.
For many participants, this was their first time visiting Grant County and Eastern Oregon in general. Portland resident Jamie Baldwin completed her first Cycle Oregon ride this year and had never been to Grant County before.
“This is about the one part of Oregon I have never been to,” Baldwin said, adding that she was “really excited to come out here” when she saw the route.
One of the prevailing themes from Cycle Oregon participants was the beauty of Grant and Wheeler counties as well as Eastern Oregon in general. Baldwin and other riders also expressed their appreciation of the kindness the community has shown them during their time here.
Throughout her weeklong stay in the area, Baldwin said the community has been nothing short of supportive and welcoming to her and the rest of the Cycle Oregon riders.
“The community is amazing. Everyone is so helpful (and) very nice. (It’s) really cool to see all the kids helping out as well,” she said.
“It’s beautiful,” Baldwin said of the scenery she saw while riding over the past week. “I would love to come out here and vacation, definitely.”
Owensboro, Kentucky, resident Ryan Reynolds spent the week doing the ride with a cousin from Walla Walla. This was also Reynolds’ first Cycle Oregon ride. He said he had a “fantastic experience” in Eastern Oregon over the week he was in the area.
“First time in Eastern Oregon, first time in Oregon period,” Reynolds said. “Beautiful, just absolutely beautiful. It’s a great community. I can’t think of anything bad about this except it was hard.”
Tammy Bremner, executive director of the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, said the overall experience with Cycle Oregon throughout the county has been largely positive, despite some early concerns. She declared the event a success.
“We were all a little nervous, especially the smaller towns. Just having it going on while school was in session made it hard to get volunteers,” Bremner said.
Bremner added that she won’t have a clear sense of the economic impact Cycle Oregon had on the county until later, but the impressions she got from cyclists about the community were overwhelmingly positive.
“I just got back from taking a gentleman to the chamber to print out his shipping tag for his bicycle,” she said. “He’s from Washington, D.C., and he was here when they had Cycle Oregon here in 2013. He rides Cycle Oregon often, and when he heard they were coming here, he had to come back.”
Bremner also recounts hearing Cycle Oregon participants outside the Chamber of Commerce talking about the beautiful country and friendly people in the region.
“I think it’s just a really positive thing for the area,” Bremner said.
