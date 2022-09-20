JOHN DAY — Scores of cyclists rode through parts of John Day throughout the morning and afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17, wheeling toward the finish line at the Grant County Fairgrounds to bring an end to Cycle Oregon’s weeklong return to Grant and Wheeler counties.

The finish line at the entrance to the fairgrounds was lined with people ringing cowbells and congratulating participants finishing the ride. The last leg of The Classic, Cycle Oregon’s signature event, took riders from Dayville to John Day on Saturday.

