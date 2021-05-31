The Eastern Oregon Trail Alliance will hold a work party June 5-6 at Magone Lake.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Tinker Creek Trailhead. Volunteer work will include construction and maintenance of purpose-built trails in the Magone Lake Trail Network.
Tools will be provided, but bring lunch, sturdy footwear, gloves and a bike.
Contact Eastern Oregon Trail Alliance on Facebook with questions. CDC health and safety guidelines will be followed.
