Fans line up at the front of the stage Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, ahead of the Grant County Fair concert. This year's headliner, Eddie Montgomery, half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, rocked the house.
Eddie Montgomery performed a mix of old and new material.
The crowd gets into it during headliner Eddie Montgomery’s set.
Fans respond to Eddie Montgomery's raucous performance.
Eddie Montgomery delivered a high-energy performance that had most of the crowd on its feet on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Grant County Fair.
Award-winning country music singer Eddie Montgomery rocked the house Friday, Aug. 12, at the Grant County Fair’s Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights concert.
Montgomery rose to fame in the early 2000s as half of Montgomery Gentry. He decided to carry on as a solo act following the tragic death of longtime bandmate Troy Gentry, who died in a 2017 helicopter crash.
Montgomery, who was originally set to be the opening act, stepped in as the headliner after country music superstar Wynonna Judd canceled following the death of her mother, Naomi.
Singer Jessie Leigh kicked off Friday’s concert and blazed through an hourlong set that included original music and covers. Leigh closed out on a patriotic note with a version of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless America.”
Mindy Winegar, manager of the Grant County Fair said Monday that the concert drew an estimated crowd of 600 people.
