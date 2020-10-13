The system of justice, the Constitution and protecting people’s liberty are important for Rob Raschio, and if elected judge in November, he wants to protect these items and help make changes in people’s lives.
Raschio said he wants to be the next circuit court judge for Grant and Harney counties because he cares about the communities and wants them to be safe places where people can thrive. He said being a judge is a role he can take on to achieve that goal.
Raschio said it is really important for a judge to make decisions in a manner that follows the law and is designed to give certainty, which is how social stability is gained in the legal system. This allows the community to know a judge can be trusted to make good decisions.
“That’s the fundamental key to the job,” Raschio said.
A concern that people have in the 24th Judicial District is a revolving door and people on the criminal side only getting their hands slapped and not being effectively managed by the court, according to Raschio.
“When people are coming back and back again, people get tired of seeing the same people back on probation again,” Raschio said. “I look at it as a question of messaging and sentencing. As a judge, my commitment is that I’m going to give clear directions to people convicted of crimes and provide them with the resources that they need following a conviction.”
Along with giving clear sentencing directions, Raschio said guiding people through the proper resources plays an important role after the sentencing.
Raschio said the vast majority of convicted people are going to be back in communities again, and it’s a rarity that somebody is gone for the rest of their lives.
“After serving a sentence in jail, I want to make sure that, if you’re committing acts of violence, there are services available that will help you to learn how to manage your behavior differently,” Raschio said. “It’s OK to say, ‘I have trauma, and that’s why I act this way.’ It’s not OK to perpetuate that trauma on to the next generation. We have to make a break.”
However, Raschio said if a mistake is made a third time, there will be significant consequences designed to halt the revolving door.
“I can’t prosecute crimes. Those have to be brought to me,” Raschio said. “But when they’re in front of me, I can do what I can to try and help people make corrections in their lives.”
Raschio said he hopes people in Grant and Harney counties have seen he is working hard for them. He said their protection and needs would be his priority if he becomes circuit court judge.
“I hope I demonstrated over the last 14 months that I’m committed to being your next circuit court judge,” Raschio said. “I’ve worked hard over the last 14 months to introduce myself to more people, and I’ve done that because I think it’s important for people in small communities to know who their judge is. I want people to feel free to give comments, talk to me, and I am open to people’s criticism, and I’m willing to listen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.