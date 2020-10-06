"Bipartisanship is huge, and it's probably the number one thing that would make me successful as a representative of the district. You need to represent every person in your district regardless of their party affiliation, and in order to get that done, you've got to leave that partisanship at the door and become bipartisan in order to work successfully with everyone."

—Rep. Mark Owens, Republican nominee for Oregon House District 60

Pull Quote