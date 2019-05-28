Voters in Dayville School District 16J approved a $700,000 general obligation bond to renovate school facilities by 77-44.
The school board unanimously approved putting the bond to the voters on Jan. 8. The cost of the bond was estimated to be $168 per year for a $100,000 home.
The bond will be matched by an Oregon School Capital Improvement Match grant to raise $1.4 million altogether.
Needs the school board hopes to address include roof repairs to the main building, which was built in 1924, and electrical upgrades to the elementary school, which was built in 1953.
Structural repairs to the gym could be paid for through a seismic upgrade grant that the school board will apply for later this year. The school district already has received a $25,000 seismic assessment grant.
Other county election results:
• Blue Mountain Hospital District, director at-large: Amy Kreger 929, write-in 10
• Blue Mountain Hospital District, director position 3: Dotty Parsons 911, write-in 12
• Blue Mountain Hospital District, director position 4: Nick Stiner 908, write-in 14
• Blue Mountain Hospital District, director position 5: Levi Manitsas 931, write-in 7
• Dayville Cemetery District, director at-large: Merle Metcalf 89, write-in 0
• Dayville School District 16J, director position 3: Tina Rhoda 77, write-in 0
• Dayville School District 16J, director position 4: Mani Martin 68, write-in 8
• Dayville School District 16J, director position 5: Gina Fisher 72, write-in 0
• Fox Cemetery District, director at-large: write-in 6
• Fox Cemetery District, director at-large: write-in 6
• Grant County Education Service District, director at-large: John R. Stearns 919, write-in 19
• Grant County Education Service District, director zone 1: Megan Brandsma 345, write-in 1
• Grant County Education Service District, director zone 2: Shilo Fretwell 153, write-in 1
• Grant County Education Service District, director zone 4: Becky Tatum 199, write-in 3
• Grant County Education Service District, director zone 5: write-in 6
• Grant County Transportation District, four directors at-large: Ron Smith 824, Peggy Molnar 866, Blaine Huffman 899, Deronda Lallatin 773, write-in 30
• John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District, two directors at-large: Russ Young 401, Zach Williams 408, write-in 27
• John Day Rural Fire District, three directors at-large: Eric W. Julsrud 157, Pat Holliday 171, write-in 14
• John Day School District 3, director zone 3: David L. Hall 586, write-in 4
• John Day School District 3, three directors at-large: write-in 305
• Long Creek Cemetery District, director at-large: Dwight Johnson 75, write-in 0
• Long Creek School District 17, director position 2: Jasmine Cave 48, write-in 22
• Long Creek School District 17, director position 4: James Kreamier 69, write-in 8
• Long Creek School District 17, director position 5: Michael Gibson 52, write-in 17
• Mid-County Cemetery District, director at-large: Julie Ellison 591, write-in 2
• Monument Cemetery District, two directors at-large: write-in 32
• Monument School District 8, director position 3 at-large: Jacqueline Oakley Sweek 44, write-in 2
• Monument School District 8, director position 4 at-large: Josh Hamilton 56, write-in 3
• Monument School District 8, director position 7 at-large: Carrie Jewell 53, write-in 3
• Mt. Vernon Rural Fire District, two directors at-large: Neil Bauer 62, write-in 12
• Prairie Cemetery District, two directors at-large: Jim Sullens 186, Carla Wright 216, write-in 2
• Prairie City School District 4, director position 1: Christopher Camarena Sr. 181, write-in 13
• Prairie City School District 4, director position 4: Douglas W. Emmel, 207, write-in 6
• Prairie City School District 4, director position 5: Margie L. Walton 134, write-in 60
• Prairie City School District 4, director position 6: Jamie K. McKay 183, write-in 9
• Prairie City School District 4, director position 7: Ryan P. Williams 179, write-in 9
• Prairie Rural Fire District, three directors at-large: Blaine Huffman 65, Cole Winegar 60, Margie L. Walton 43, write-in 4
