WASHINGTON — The moment came several days late and in the bleary-eyed pitch dark a.m. hours of the weekend, but Oregon's six U.S. House members — including three first-timers — finally got a chance to be officially sworn in early Saturday.

In an early Saturday email, newly seated U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, said she was just happy that it had finally come to a conclusion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.