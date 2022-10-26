Brenda Percy file photo
Buy Now

Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy is running unopposed for a fourth term.

 Blue Mountain Eagle, File

CANYON CITY — Brenda Percy has served as Grant County clerk since 2011 and appears poised to serve for at least another four years — she is running unopposed for re-election to a fourth term.

Percy is just one of the candidates running without opposition for various political offices in Grant County this election season, although her position is perhaps the most high-profile of the bunch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.