CANYON CITY — Brenda Percy has served as Grant County clerk since 2011 and appears poised to serve for at least another four years — she is running unopposed for re-election to a fourth term.
Percy is just one of the candidates running without opposition for various political offices in Grant County this election season, although her position is perhaps the most high-profile of the bunch.
There are uncontested races for mayor in three Grant County municipalities: Dayville, Long Creek and Mt. Vernon.
There are also unopposed races for city council in Canyon City, Dayville, Long Creek, Monument, Mt. Vernon, Prairie City and Seneca. In some of those communities, there are more open seats than candidates: Canyon City has three candidates running for two council seats, Prairie City has one candidate for three openings, and in Granite, no one has filed to fill the two open council seats — even though three people are running for mayor.
As Grant County clerk, Percy is the official keeper of all the county’s public records. Her office is also responsible for processing all Board of Property Tax Appeal petitions, Commissioner’s Journal documents, county orders, plats and real property transactions.
In addition, Percy oversees all elections in the county.
Percy started working in the Grant County Clerk’s Office in 1999 and rose to the position of deputy clerk before being elected clerk in 2010. Before that she worked in the real estate industry. She decided to seek another four-year term as county clerk because she finds the work rewarding.
“I enjoy my job,” Percy said. “I enjoy working for constituents and making sure elections and all the responsibilities of this office are done correctly. It means a lot.”
