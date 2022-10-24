Bentz town hall

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz talks with attendees following his town hall session at the Mt. Vernon Community Center on Oct. 18 2022.

 Tony Chiotti/Blue Mountain Eagle

MT. VERNON — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz found himself in a familiar and friendly town hall meeting Oct. 18 in the Mt. Vernon Community Center as he, his aides and chief of staff continued their tour of the district.

Twenty people attended, and they got a chance to hear updates from their congressman, and to ask questions, plus a bit of face time before Bentz continued on to the next stop on the line.

