SALEM — Another Senate walkout and a legal setback on Thursday, May 4, marked the second day of Republican attempts to stall a final vote on an abortion access and transgender health rights bill now in the Oregon Senate.

House Bill 2002 was approved by the House on Monday and sent to the Senate. In a repeat of Wednesday's action, five Republican-aligned senators were again absent Thursday without a prior excuse — a violation of Senate rules.

