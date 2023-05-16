The following is a full list of results in Grant County’s May 16 special district election. All results are preliminary until certified.
Position #3 (vote for one):
Kristine Tanory 503
* Deborah Morris 483
Postion #4:
Nick Stiner 1,028
Position #5:
Tim Unterwegner 1,105
At large:
Amy Kreger 1,097
At large (vote for two):
Christine Cronin 1,141
Tracie Unterwegner 986
Zone #1:
Megan Brandsma 490
Zone #2:
Shilo R. Fretwell 179
Zone #4:
Becky Tatum 184
No candidate filed
At large (vote for four):
Blaine Huffman 1,119
Shawn Duncan 1,054
At large vote for two):
Renee Hollowell 577
Jesse Schaefer 526
At large (vote for three):
Mitch Wilson 446
Jake Taylor 504
* Colleen Robertson 420
Zac Bailey 643
Will Blood 477
Alicia Griffin 329
Zone #2 (vote for one):
Jessi Brunson 430
MT Anderson 501
Zone #3 (vote for one):
Amy Charette 474
Brandon Culley 436
Position #4:
Jenny Shaw 178
Jared Horrell 196
Position #7:
Megan Workman 198
At large #1:
Kelsy Forrester 44
At large #3:
Chris Carlin 44
At large #4:
Carrie Jewell 51
At large #5:
Kevin Mitchell 37
At large #6:
At large #7:
Mani Martin 63
Gina Fisher 55
Position #1:
Position #2:
Jasmine Cave 51
Don Porter 62
Warren Dunn 73
Pat Holliday 229
Eric Julsrud 208
Dale Stennett 217
Charlene Morris 156
Steven Silva 64
Neil Bauer 75
Merle Metcalf 75
Roy J. Vardanega Jr. 6
Jack E. Johns 4
Mary Loomis 64
Daniel Morrow 60
Neita Sue Brockway 65
Amanda Crismon 756
Carla Wright 211
Jim Sullens 165
