CANYON CITY — The Grant School Board is set for massive change following the Tuesday, May 16, special election, according to early unofficial results.
Jake Taylor was the only current school board member to retain his seat in the balloting. All other sitting board members are set to be replaced by fresh faces.
Receiving the highest percentage of the vote among the six candidates for three at-large seats on the board was Zac Bailey, who got 643 votes, good enough for 22.33% of the at-large vote. Taylor received 504 votes, or 17.51% of the vote.
Will Blood was the final winner of the at-large candidates. Blood received 477 votes, which wound up being 16.57% of the ballots cast.
Another challenger, Mitch Wilson, finished just out of the running in the six-way contest for three at-large seats with 446 votes, or 15.49%. He was followed by incumbents Colleen Robertson (who dropped out of the race after the ballots were printed) with 420 votes, or 14.59%, and Alicia Griffin with 329 votes, or 11.43%.
Two zoned seats on the board also were up for election, and both went to challengers.
M.T. Anderson defeated incumbent Jessi Brunson in the Zone 2 race 501-430, while Amy Charette defeated incumbent Brandon Culley 474-436 in Zone 3.
Taylor, Bailey, Blood, Anderson and Charette will join current board members Chris Labhart and Kelly Stokes on the seven-member body.
