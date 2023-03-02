Hansell
Buy Now

Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, speaks on the Senate floor June 29, 2019.

 Claire Withycombe/Oregon Capital Bureau

SALEM — Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, announced Thursday, March 2, that he would not seek re-election in 2024, ending more than four decades in politics.

“I did not realize it at the time, but in the fall of 1981, Margaret and I made a decision that would set the course of my life for the next 42 years," Hansell said. "Now we are making another decision that will set another course for us."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.