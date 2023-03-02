SALEM — Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, announced Thursday, March 2, that he would not seek re-election in 2024, ending more than four decades in politics.
“I did not realize it at the time, but in the fall of 1981, Margaret and I made a decision that would set the course of my life for the next 42 years," Hansell said. "Now we are making another decision that will set another course for us."
Hansell represented the community where he was born. He grew up in Athena. He and his wife, Margaret, worked the farm that had been in Hansell's family for four generations. The couple have been married 54 years, have six grown children and 11 grandchildren.
Hansell won election to the Umatilla County Commission eight times before moving to the Oregon Senate in 2013. He was last re-elected in 2020 and his current term runs through January 2025.
Hansell represents Senate District 29, which includes Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and parts of Wasco counties. It covers an area greater than the state of Maryland.
Though it is 13 months until the May 2024 primary that will include the 29th District seat, Hansell said he wanted to make the decision early enough that anyone who would want to seek the office would have plenty of time to prepare.
"It is the second largest district in Oregon, and I am confident there may be a number of individuals interested in running," Hansell said.
Hansell said he would not endorse a candidate in the primary.
A strongly conservative vote in the Senate, Hansell eventually drew a line on attempts by Republicans to halt legislation through walkouts. Hansell took part in walk-outs in 2019 and 2020 that led to denying Democrats a quorum to conduct business.
But Hansell joined with then-Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod, R-Stayton, and a group of Republicans who refused to walk out in 2021 over demands by gun rights advocates that they leave the Capitol to block a gun control initiative. The Girod-led group opted to stay in the capital and vote against the gun control bill, but not halt the session, which included the need to pass the state budget amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Hansell and other lawmakers received anonymous death threats over the issue. Girod and Hansell were threatened with recall efforts that fizzled before they began.
In a rare legislative move to block an internal political problem, Hansell and Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, authored legislation making it against senate rules for senators to also hold state political party offices.
Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, a leader of the senators who wanted to walk out over the gun bill, had become chair of the Oregon Republican Party and was advocating a pre-emptive endorsement of his candidacy for governor in 2022. Heard dropped his bid for governor, stepped down from the state party presidency and resigned from the Senate prior to the 2023 session.
Hansell is a graduate of the University of Oregon, a situation that caused competition in his family dominated by Washington State University alumni and boosters. The Pullman campus isn't far from Umatilla County.
Sen. Hansell recalled in an interview with the University of Oregon Alumni Association newsletter in 2021 that he arrived in Eugene in 1963, straight from the family’s cattle ranch, ready to study pre-law.
“When I enrolled, JFK was in the White House,” Hansell said. “I could not find Vietnam on a world map, the only drug on campus was alcohol, and we all had crewcuts — the Emerald even ran a story about how unusual it was that two professors had beards.”
By the time he earned his degree, John F. Kennedy had been assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, the U.S. was mired in a war in Vietnam, the civil rights movement was in full force, and the Daily Emerald was fighting in the Oregon Supreme Court to protect its sources in a story about campus drug use.
“We entered a particular university setting,” Hansell said, “and when we graduated it had all changed.”
Hansell's life plans also changed at UO. He switched from prelaw to political science, was elected senior class president and married his college sweetheart, Margaret Eversaul, BS ’67.
Hansell joined the nondenominational Campus Crusade for Christ and took an assignment with the missionary group in Sydney, Australia.
After five years, the Hansells returned to Eastern Oregon and the family farm.
He also earned a postgraduate certificate from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.
A farmer and minister, Hansell served as president of the National Association of Counties and president of the Association of Oregon Counties while on the Umatilla County Commission.
Hansell thanked his constituents for supporting his elections.
"It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve as an elected official, first as a Umatilla County Commissioner for 30 years, and two and half terms thus far as a State Senator, which will be 12 years when I retire," he said Thursday in a statement. "I am very grateful for my wife, Margaret, my family, my friends, and the Good Lord for the opportunity to serve for over four decades."
When Hansell arrived at the Senate and opened a drawer in his new desk, he found — as is often Senate custom — a note from the previous tenant.
“Be a Statesman, not a Politician, it’s all about service," Hansell recalled the note saying.
"I agree, and this I have tried to do."
