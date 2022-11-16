PRAIRIE CITY — Two measures on the ballot that proposed prohibitions of psilocybin-related businesses in portions of Grant County passed handily.
While results are still unofficial, the tallies as of late Monday, Nov. 14, left little doubt as to the final outcome.
Measure 12-83, which bans psilocybin-related businesses in unincorporated Grant County, was passing 2,457 to 1,554.
Measure 12-84, which will keep psilocybin-related businesses from opening in Prairie City, was passing 322 to 151.
Nothing keeps similar businesses from sprouting up in other incorporated areas of the county.
The measures were filed in response to Oregon Measure 109, which was approved by voters in 2020 and directs the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate the manufacture, delivery, sale and purchase of products made with psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms.”
While products derived from psilocybin mushrooms remain a Schedule I substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act, this measure, now codified in Oregon Revised Statutes as ORS 475A, allows the use of such products by adults under supervised conditions for therapeutic purposes.
The framework requires that such products be cultivated and produced by licensed manufacturers, tested by a licensed testing center and administered through licensed facilitators.
Oregon is the first state to approve such a program. The legislation specifically carves out the right of cities and counties to prohibit the manufacture of psilocybin products in their jurisdictions.
On the midterm election ballots, a total of 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties proposed bans, along with more than 100 municipalities. The bans passed in all but two Oregon counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.