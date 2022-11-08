PRAIRIE CITY — Two measures on the ballot proposed prohibitions of psilocybin-related businesses in portions of Grant County.
As of election night, it appeared both measures were destined to pass.
The measures were filed in response to Oregon Measure 109, which was approved by voters in 2020 and directs the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate the manufacture, delivery, sale and purchase of products made with psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms.”
While products derived from psilocybin mushrooms remain a Schedule I substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act, this measure, now codified in Oregon Revised Statutes as ORS 475A, allows the use of such products by adults under supervised conditions for therapeutic purposes.
The framework requires that such products be cultivated and produced by licensed manufacturers, tested by a licensed testing center and administered through licensed facilitators.
Measure 12-84 will keep psilocybin-related businesses from opening in Prairie City and Measure 12-83 will have the same effect in unincorporated Grant County, but nothing keeps neighboring areas from moving ahead with businesses in support of the new programs.
Oregon is the first state to approve such a program.
The legislation specifically carves out the right of cities and counties to prohibit the manufacture of psilocybin products in their jurisdictions.
